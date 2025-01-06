Moreau (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday night's matchup with the Lions.
Moreau will be sidelined for the third week in a row as he continues to nurse a hip injury. In his absence, Dwight McGlothern and Josh Metellus will continue to operate in substantial roles in Minnesota's secondary in Week 18. If the Vikings are able to defeat Detroit on Sunday Night Football, Minnesota would secure a first-round bye in the postseason, giving Moreau an extra week to get healthy before the team would play again.
