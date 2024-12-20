Moreau (hip) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks.

The 30-year-old cornerback was unable to practice all week after likely sustaining a hip injury in Minnesota's Week 15 win over the Bears, so it's no surprise he won't suit up Sunday. With Moreau sidelined, Dwight McGlothern is likely to step in and serve as the Vikings' top backup outside corner.