Maag and the Vikings agreed on a contract Friday, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

Maag will join Minnesota as an undrafted free agent after he went unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft. The wide receiver spent five collegiate seasons with the North Dakota Fighting Hawks, most recently recording 582 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 42 catches in 2022. Maag will look to compete for a final roster spot, though he seems more likely to be a practice squad option in 2023.