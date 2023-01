The Vikings are hopeful that Bradbury (back) will be ready to return for the playoffs, Carmen Vitali of Fox Sports reports.

Bradbury has now been sidelined for each of Minnesota's last four games as a result of a back issue, though it sounds as if he's currently aiming for a postseason return. Should the 27-year-old eventually miss the Week 18 matchup in Chicago, veteran center Greg Mancz, who the Vikings signed to their active roster Tuesday, would be in line to start.