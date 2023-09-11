Coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Bradbury (back) was day-to-day ahead of Thursday's game at Philadelphia, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

If nothing else, O'Connell's comments at least suggest that the back injury that forced Bradbury out of Sunday's loss versus Tampa Bay prematurely is not season-threatening. Whether he'll be ready for game action on a short turnaround in Week 2 remains up in the air though. Austin Schlottman would likely be in line to start at center Thursday if Bradbury can't go.