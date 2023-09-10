Bradbury (back) will not return to Sunday's contest against Tampa Bay, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Bradbury was forced out with a back injury during the first half, and it appears this issue is significant enough to keep him out for the remainder of Sunday's season opener. Minnesota's next contest will come on the road against Philadelphia on Thursday, so it will be worth monitoring the 27-year-old's status on Monday's injury report for more clarity on this back injury.