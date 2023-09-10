Bradbury is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with a back injury, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Bradbury sat out five games last season due to a back issue, though it's unclear if this previous injury is related to his departure from Sunday's contest. In his place, Austin Schlottmann has stepped in at center for the Vikings.
