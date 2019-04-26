Vikings' Garrett Bradbury: Heads to Vikings

The Vikings selected Bradbury in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 18th overall.

The Vikings badly needed some interior line help and the way the first 17 picks fell allowed them to get the best center in the class by far. Bradbury is a quality athlete for his size (6-foot-2 7/8, 306 with a 4.92 40-yard dash) and enters the NFL with plenty of experience at both left guard and center. He may lack ideal power but makes up for it with instincts and football I.Q. Bradbury, a North Carolina State product, figures to start at center for the Vikings while Pat Elflein moves to guard.