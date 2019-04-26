Vikings' Garrett Bradbury: Heads to Vikings
The Vikings selected Bradbury in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 18th overall.
The Vikings badly needed some interior line help and the way the first 17 picks fell allowed them to get the best center in the class by far. Bradbury is a quality athlete for his size (6-foot-2 7/8, 306 with a 4.92 40-yard dash) and enters the NFL with plenty of experience at both left guard and center. He may lack ideal power but makes up for it with instincts and football I.Q. Bradbury, a North Carolina State product, figures to start at center for the Vikings while Pat Elflein moves to guard.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Haskins, Jones land in tough spots
Kyler Murray went No. 1 overall, but he wasn't the only QB off the board in the first round....
-
Hockenson can be a Day 1 starter
We usually don't expect much from rookie tight ends, but T.J. Hockenson might be the exception...
-
Can Murray make Cardinals exciting?
Kyler Murray is the Cardinals' new starting quarterback -- and his passing and rushing potential...
-
Top NFL Draft prospects Fantasy fits
Where should Fantasy managers root for players like Josh Jacobs, T.J. Hockenson and Marquise...
-
Our latest non-PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest non-PPR mock draft, including where the...
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...