Bradbury (back) participated in practice fully Thursday.
Bradbury was forced to miss sit out the final six weeks of the regular season as he dealt with a back injury. After improving from his limited practice Wednesday, it appears the center is on track to play Sunday against the Giants. If Bradbury faces any setbacks, expect Greg Mencz to start in relief of the 27-year-old.
