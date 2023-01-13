Bradbury doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Giants.
Bradbury missed the final six weeks of the regular season with a back injury, but he's been cleared for action Sunday after logging full practices Thursday and Friday. The 27-year-old should slide back into his usual spot as the Vikings' starting center.
More News
-
Vikings' Garrett Bradbury: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Vikings' Garrett Bradbury: Officially out Week 18•
-
Vikings' Garrett Bradbury: Anticipates postseason return•
-
Vikings' Garrett Bradbury: Out again Week 17•
-
Vikings' Garrett Bradbury: Won't play vs. Giants•
-
Vikings' Garrett Bradbury: Inactive Saturday•