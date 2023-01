Bradbury (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Bradbury will miss his fifth consecutive contest while dealing with a back injury. However, it appears the 27-year-old could still manage to return in time for the divisional round of the playoffs starting next week, according to Carmen Vitali of Fox Sports. In his stead, either Chris Reed or Greg Mancz could step in as Minnesota's starting center Week 18.