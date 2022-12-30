site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' Garrett Bradbury: Out again Week 17
Bradbury (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Green Bay.
Bradbury will be sidelined for the fourth straight game as he continues to manage a back injury. Austin Schlottmann should make another start at center for Minnesota this weekend.
