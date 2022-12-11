site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' Garrett Bradbury: Out Sunday
Bradbury (back) is inactive Sunday against the Lions.
Bradbury was able to practice in limited fashion throughout the week, but he is still ailing enough to not take the field Sunday. In his place, Austin Schlottmann will likely start at center.
