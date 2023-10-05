Bradbury (back) practiced in full Thursday after participating on a limited basis Wednesday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
The starting center last played in the Vikings' season opener against the Buccaneers. Bradbury left that contest with the injury. The fifth-year pro has 58 career starts in 58 games.
