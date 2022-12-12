Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said that Bradbury (back) is expected to play Saturday against the Colts, Carmen Vitali of Fox Sports reports.

Bradbury was ruled inactive for Sunday's loss to the Lions due to a back issue that limited him in practice during Week 13 prep. However, barring any additional setbacks, it appears the 27-year-old should be able to recover in time despite Minnesota's slightly shorter week of practice. Bradbury has started all 57 of his regular-season games with Minnesota since 2019.