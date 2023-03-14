Bradbury agreed to terms Tuesday on a new contract with the Vikings, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Bradbury, a 2019 first-round pick of Minnesota's, will continue his career as Kirk Cousins' starting center. The 27-year-old has developed as one of the better centers in the league, so his return provides optimism for continued stability on offense as a whole.
