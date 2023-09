Bradbury (back) is likely to sit Sunday against the Chargers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The center left Minnesota's Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay, missed the team's Week 2 defeat to Philadelphia and sat out Wednesday's practice before participating on a limited basis Thursday and Friday. The 2019 first-round pick has started all 58 games he's played in over five NFL seasons. Bradbury will aim to make his return to the lineup in Week 4 versus Carolina.