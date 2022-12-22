Bradbury (back) is listed as out for Saturday's game versus the Giants, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Bradbury will miss his third consecutive game as he works to recover from a lingering back injury. Austin Schlottman should draw another start at center in Bradbury's absence.
