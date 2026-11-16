Bartholomew caught three of four targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Packers.

With T.J. Hockenson (wrist) inactive, Bartholomew played 53 of 69 offensive snaps against Green Bay and caught the second of Kirk Cousins' two touchdowns, scoring from 20 yards out in the fourth quarter to give Minnesota a comfortable 27-10 lead. While Ben Yurosek got the start, Bartholomew played 13 more snaps and out-targeted Yurosek four to one. Cousins has an affinity for throwing to his tight ends, so Bartholomew will be on the fantasy radar if Hockenson needs to miss more time.