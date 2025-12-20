Vikings' Gavin Bartholomew: Downgraded to out for Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bartholomew (back) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Bartholomew was initially listed as questionable for Sunday's game after logging back-to-back full practice sessions, but he nonetheless won't come off the reserve/PUP list yet. The rookie sixth-round pick's next opportunity to retake the field will come Week 17 versus the Lions on Thursday night.
