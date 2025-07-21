Bartholomew (undisclosed) was placed on the active/PUP list by the Vikings on Monday.

Once the tight end is able to resume practicing, he can return at any point during training camp and the preseason. Bartholomew was rehabbing an undisclosed injury during the Vikings' offseason program in June. Minnesota selected the Pittsburgh product in the sixth round of April's draft, though he's likely behind T.J. Hockenson and Josh Oliver on the depth chart at the moment.