Bartholomew should revert to a backup role with T.J. Hockenson returning from a wrist injury for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

Bartholomew was targeted four times in Week 10 for three catches, 36 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 30-10 win over the Packers. The tight end received more than one target in only one other game this season, Week 5, when Hockenson went down after two offensive snaps. While Bartholomew has proven himself a red-zone threat, Hockenson should return to seeing most of the tight end volume in Sunday's contest.