Vikings' George Iloka: Expected to start Sunday
Iloka is expected to start at safety Sunday against the Cardinals with Andrew Sendejo (groin) already ruled out, Andrew Kammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Iloka all but confirmed his starting role Sunday alongside Harrison Smith. "I've been in this system and playing the same position I've played, for the most part, for my whole career," said Iloka. "Obviously, [Smith] is a playmaker, so we'll see on Sunday what it's like to play with him." Iloka was signed by the Vikings on Aug. 22 and didn't make his debut on defense until Week 4.
