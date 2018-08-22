Iloka signed with the Vikings on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Iloka's release from the Bengals on Sunday surprised many around the league but financial restrictions had ultimately forced the Cincinnati's' hand. Projecting how Iloka will align in Minnesota is somewhat difficult because the Vikings are comfortable with Harrison Smith and Andrew Sendejo (calf) at the safety spots. At the very least, Iloka provides added depth on the backend of the defense and figures to find a way onto the field one way or another.

More News
Our Latest Stories