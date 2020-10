Iloka (knee) was placed on injured reserve by the Vikings on Thursday.

This is a rough break for the veteran, as Iloka suffered a torn ACL during Wednesday's practice, per Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Iloka will now likely need surgery and hit the rehab process, as it's unclear if he'll play in the NFL again. With both he and Myles Dorn (undisclosed) residing on IR, Josh Metellus is on the only health depth safety currently on the roster.