default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Minnesota signed Ricci on Tuesday.

In a corresponding transaction, the Vikings released linebacker Matt Harmon. Ricci was dropped by Cleveland in 2024 before signing a futures deal with New England back in February, and he's now changing uniforms again. He'll probably need to impress Minnesota's coaching staff during training camp to crack the final 53-man roster for 2025.

More News