Martini is signing with the Vikings, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

Martini went undrafted out of Notre Dame in 2018 and spent some time on the Packers' practice squad before netting the fifth-most tackles for the Salt Lake Stallions of the short-lived AAF this winter. He'll compete for a role at linebacker in advance of the 2019 campaign.

