Joseph made all three field-goal attempts and both point-after tries during Sunday's 23-7 victory over the Packers.
Joseph made field goals from 28, 29 and 56 yards during the Vikings' blowout win over the Packers. The fifth-year kicker appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings last year and went 33-for-38 on field-goal attempts and 36-for-40 on extra-point tries. He figures to garner a similar workload in 2022, though Minnesota's new offensive scheme could increase Joseph's opportunities moving forward.
