Joseph didn't attempt a field goal but made all four PAT tries in Thursday's 34-28 loss to the Eagles.

Joseph has attempted just one field goal through two games, as Minnesota has been effective at punching in touchdowns while simultaneously struggling with turnovers en route to a 0-2 start. Punt returner Brandon Powell fumbled in field-goal range in the first quarter, and Justin Jefferson had a fumble go through the end zone for a touchback in the final minute of the first half, erasing what could have been a pair of potential opportunities for the 29-year-old kicker.