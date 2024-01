Joseph made a field goal and extra-point try in Sunday's 33-10 loss to the Packers.

Joseph connected on a 54-yard try in the second quarter, which at the time shortened the Packers lead to seven, with the score 10-3. The 29-year-old wouldn't return to the field though until the fourth quarter to make a PAT after a Johnny Mundt touchdown. Joseph is now 22-for-28 on FGAs this season as the Vikings head into their last game of the season against the Lions in Week 18.