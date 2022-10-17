Joseph made his only field-goal attempt while going 1-for-2 on extra-point tries.

Joseph's field-goal was good from 34 yards as the the first half came to an end Sunday, getting the kicker back on track after he went 0-for-2 on field-goals in Week 5. The kicker did miss a PAT on Sunday, his second missed extra-point this season. Overall, Joseph has gone 9-for-13 on field-goals while making 12 out of 14 PATs through six games.