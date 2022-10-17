Joseph made his only field-goal attempt while going 1-for-2 on extra-point tries in Sunday's win over Miami.

Joseph's field goal was good from 34 yards as the the first half came to an end Sunday, getting the kicker back on track after he went 0-for-2 on field goals in Week 5. The kicker did miss a PAT on Sunday, his second missed extra point this season. Overall, Joseph has gone 9-for-13 on field goals while making 12 out of 14 PAT tries through six games.