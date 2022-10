Joseph missed both of his field-goal attempts but converted all three extra-point tries during Sunday's 29-22 win over the Bears.

Both of Joseph's misfires came from deep, as he sent the first attempt wide-right from 53 yards out right before the conclusion of the first half. The second attempt came about halfway through the third quarter, where the 28-year-old kicker's try from 51 yards was blocked. Joseph's next opportunity to get back on track comes Sunday in Miami.