Joseph missed his lone field-goal attempt while making four of five extra-point tries during the Vikings' 34-26 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.
Although the Vikings have had a strong start to the season, Joseph has been inconsistent in recent weeks, as he's missed at least one kick in each of the last five games. His missed field-goal attempt Sunday was a 56-yard attempt that was blocked just before halftime, but he also missed an extra-point try in the fourth quarter that would have put Minnesota up by two possessions. Over the last five games, Joseph has converted six of 11 field-goal attempts while making 13 of 16 extra-point tries.
