Joseph converted all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his two extra-point tries in Sunday's 31-28 win at the Falcons.

Joseph had a bit of a bounce back in Week 9 after struggling the three games prior, knocking through a few chip shots in a high-scoring affair. One of his kicks even gave Minnesota a 24-21 lead in the fourth quarter. Minnesota will host a solid New Orleans defense in Week 10, stifling Joseph's fantasy projection somewhat.