Joseph made his lone field-goal attempt and all three extra-point-tries in Saturday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Bengals.

Joseph was successful when called upon, making a 39-yard FGA to push the Vikings' lead to 17-3 as the third quarter was nearing its end. The Florida Atlantic product is now 20-for26 on field-goal attempts this season, which still leaves him with a career-worst 77 percent conversion rate, as he remains just 5-for-11 on attempts greater than 40 yards. Joseph and the Vikings will host the Lions in a key divisional matchup in Week 16 as Minnesota looks to stay in the playoff picture and keep their hopes of winning the division alive.