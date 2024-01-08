Joseph made both of his field-goal attempts and extra-point tries in Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Lions.

Joseph was good from 39 and 43 yards in defeat, which brought him to a 24-for-30 success rate on FGAs this season. All six of his misses came from beyond 40 yards, as he went 3-for-6 from 40-49 yards out and 4-for-7 from 50-plus yards. The Flordia Atlantic product is set to be a free agent this offseason after signing a one-year deal last March, and it's feasible that the Vikings could explore other options at the position this spring.