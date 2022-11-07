Joseph made both of his field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Commanders.
Joseph converted two short field-goals from 25 and 28 yards out during the fourth quarter of Sunday's matchup against Washington. While Minnesota retains their high-powered offense, the 28-year-old should continue seeing plenty of kicking opportunities down the road.
