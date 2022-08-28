Joseph drilled field-goal attempts of 46 and 58 yards and converted his one extra-point try during the Vikings' 23-13 preseason loss to the Broncos on Saturday night.

The four-year pro couldn't have asked for a better tune-up for the regular season, particularly boosting his confidence with his 58-yard conversion on the first play of the fourth quarter. The long-distance success is nothing new for Joseph, who went 7-for-9 on attempts from 50 yards and beyond a season ago. The Florida Atlantic product's already solid fantasy value could get another boost this season if new head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense generates quick returns.