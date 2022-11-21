Joseph made his only field-goal attempt in Sunday's 40-3 loss to the Cowboys.
Joseph made a chip-shot 25-yard field goal in the first quarter, accounting for all the offense in the contest for the Vikings. The kicker has now gone 5-for-5 on field-goal attempts over the last three games, though all of them have been from 39 yards or shorter. Joseph will look to be more involved when the Vikings face the Patriots on Thanksgiving Day in Week 12.
