Joseph made two of his three field-goal attempts and one of his two extra-point tries in Sunday's 19-13 win at Chicago.

Joseph failed to convert on an extra-point try for the first time this season and missed a field goal for the first time this season in Week 6. In his defense, the former kick was blocked and the latter was a 57-yarder on a cool fall day in the Windy City. Even still, Minnesota's offense looked strained without Justin Jefferson and will draw a brutal matchup versus San Francisco's defense in Week 7.