Vikings' Hardy Nickerson: Signs with Vikings
RotoWire Staff
Sep 22, 2020
Nickerson signed with the Vikings' active roster Tuesday.
Anthony Barr suffered a torn pectoral muscle this past Sunday and has been ruled out for the year, so Nickerson could play an immediate role for the Vikings. However, Troy Dye and Ryan Connelly are in line for the starting gig that Barr left behind.
