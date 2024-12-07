Phillips (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Phillips was a Friday addition to the injury report, getting in a limited session. Late-week additions to the injury report tend to trend toward not playing, but the Vikings are giving Phillips a chance to suit up. Backup NT Taki Taimani (ankle) is already on injured reserve, so Minnesota could be thin up front if Phillips can't go Sunday.
More News
-
Vikings' Harrison Phillips: Deflects pass for INT in win•
-
Vikings' Harrison Phillips: Inks two-year extension•
-
Vikings' Harrison Phillips: Logs sack versus Giants•
-
Vikings' Harrison Phillips: Another solid year on the interior•
-
Vikings' Harrison Phillips: Returns to full practice Thursday•
-
Vikings' Harrison Phillips: Still dealing with back injury•