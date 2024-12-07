Share Video

Link copied!

Phillips (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Phillips was a Friday addition to the injury report, getting in a limited session. Late-week additions to the injury report tend to trend toward not playing, but the Vikings are giving Phillips a chance to suit up. Backup NT Taki Taimani (ankle) is already on injured reserve, so Minnesota could be thin up front if Phillips can't go Sunday.

More News