Phillips (back) is questionable for Saturdays game against the Colts, but head coach Kevin O'Connell feels good about his chances to play, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Phillips played his typical workload in Sunday's loss to the Lions, so it's unclear when the back injury may have occurred. However, it sounds like he's more likely to play than not, so the issue is unlikely to be serious. If he were unable to play Saturday, Khyiris Tonga would likely find himself taking on a significant workload.