Phillips tallied 92 tackles (44 solo), three sacks and two passes defended during his 2023 season.

Phillips continued to shine in his second season in Minnesota, expanding on his increased role upon his arrival from Buffalo in 2022. His 92 total tackles were a career high, by a significant margin, besting his 59 from 2022. His three sacks also outdid his previous high of 1.5 from last season. The 27-year-old is under contract for one more year and should return to his role as the team's primary nose tackle in their next campaign.