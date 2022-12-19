Phillips recorded 10 tackles (four solo) during Saturday's 39-36 overtime win over the Colts.
Phillips, who entered Saturday's contest versus Indianapolis with a questionable tag due to a back issue, logged the first double-digit tackling performance of his career while playing 59 percent of the team's defensive snaps. The 26-year-old now has a new career-high 54 stops on the season, and he'll likely retain his starting defensive tackle role when Minnesota hosts the Giants in Week 16.
More News
-
Vikings' Harrison Phillips: Gets green light•
-
Vikings' Harrison Phillips: Added to injury report•
-
Vikings' Harrison Phillips: Four tackles in loss•
-
Vikings' Harrison Phillips: Three tackles in Vikings debut•
-
Vikings' Harrison Phillips: Joins Vikings•
-
Bills' Harrison Phillips: Scratched for Week 3•