Phillips had eight total tackles and a pass defensed in Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay.

Phillips is Minnesota's starting nose tackle in the 3-4 defense and coming off a career season. Phillips was rather productive in his first season with the Vikings, as he achieved career highs in tackles, sacks and defensive snaps for the second year in a row. With the departure of Dalvin Tomlinson, Phillips looks to have an even more prominent role on the defensive interior. He played on 60 of the defense's 68 snaps.