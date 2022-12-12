Phillips started at nose tackle and had four total tackles and two QB hurries in Sunday's loss at Detroit.
Phillips had two stops as he serves as a primary run stuffer on the defensive interior in Minnesota's 3-4 defense. He does have a career-high 1.5 sacks already this season.
