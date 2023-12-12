Phillips recorded four tackles (three solo) and one sack during Sunday's win over the Raiders.
Phillips now has a career-high three sacks across 13 appearances this season, impressive statistical production for the starting nose tackle. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores hasn't shied away from deploying Phillips creatively on occasion, but he nonetheless remains off the IDP radar in most formats heading into a Week 15 matchup against Cincinnati.
