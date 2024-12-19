Phillips (knee) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Phillips previously dealt with a back issue earlier in the month, so this is a new injury for the veteran defensive tackle. Phillips has started all 14 games this season, logging 41 tackles (14 solo), including 2.0 sacks, five QB hits, four batted passes, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
More News
-
Vikings' Harrison Phillips: Cleared Sunday•
-
Vikings' Harrison Phillips: Added to injury report Friday•
-
Vikings' Harrison Phillips: Deflects pass for INT in win•
-
Vikings' Harrison Phillips: Inks two-year extension•
-
Vikings' Harrison Phillips: Logs sack versus Giants•
-
Vikings' Harrison Phillips: Another solid year on the interior•